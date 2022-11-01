Twitter | Will Twitter culture change with Elon Musk? This is what Pekka Sauri and Tuomas Enbuske answer

“I support extremely broad freedom of speech. That includes the thoughts that are what we now fear will come to Twitter,” says media influencer Tuomas Enbuske.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s The Twitter purchase and becoming the company’s CEO are of interest and partly also questionable to Finnish Twitter influencers.

Musk has said he will increase freedom of speech on Twitter. It has been feared that it will also lead to an increase in trolling, disinformation and illegal hate speech.

From Finns Twitter influencers include the former deputy mayor of Helsinki and current city councilor Pekka Sauri (vihr) has collected almost 142,000 Twitter followers.

About 200 of them disappeared in the days of the Musk deal, apparently as part of a wider Twitter exodus that the change at least temporarily triggered.

“That is, about 0.2 percent of my followers. It still doesn’t have much effect,” Sauri estimates.

According to Sauri, the change of ownership alone is not significant, but what Musk intends to do.

“Musk has quite idealistic views on Twitter as a global marketplace. One of his interesting ideas has been making the algorithm transparent.”

Sauri hopes this will come true.

“There has been so much discussion about how the algorithm causes toxicity and polarization. Transparency could improve the situation.”

The algorithm is problematic, Sauri admits. Active trolls and disinformation spreaders on Twitter also increase problems.

“That’s the price and the risk I pay for delivering quite a lot of media content to Twitter under Finnish conditions, and I’ve also developed, as it were, different departments and styles.”

Sauri says that he had to block only twenty accounts during his years on Twitter.

“Mostly bot trolls and a few people who couldn’t stop insulting. Considering the number of followers, my Twitter feed is pretty calm.”

Sauri estimates that twenty years is still quite a short time to learn how to use such revolutionary platforms.

“For now, we’re just practicing.”

Remember a long-term politician, the former prime minister and foreign minister of Finland Alexander Stubb (kok) is currently a professor at the EU University in Florence and still an avid tweeter. He has almost half a million followers internationally.

As recently as 2014, Stubb made a journalist Tuomas Enbusken with an e-book called Twitter book. The piece praised the possibilities offered by the service of the US data collection company.

Now he says in his tweet that he is worried about the current state of the platform.

Stubb tells HS that he will not participate in the round interviews, but The Twitter book co-author Tuomas Enbuske is ready to comment. He has more than 272,000 followers on Twitter.

“I don’t honestly, understand what the problem is with this Elon Musk deal,” Enbuske says by phone. The connection stops, so the conversation continues with Whatsapp messages.

Enbuske reminds us that both Musk and he are diagnosed with Asperger’s.

“I’m not a fan of Musk, and unfortunately I’m neither a genius nor a billionaire, but I recognize a similar logic in his behavior.”

Enbuske mentions, for example, impulsivity, which to some people can look like “confusion”. However, according to him, Musk has a “problem-solving brain”.

Musk’s talk about freeing speech pleases Enbuske.

“I support extremely broad freedom of speech. That includes the thoughts that are what we now fear will come to Twitter.”

Enbuske says, for example, that he “hates” Donald Trumpbut he thinks Trump should be allowed to tweet.

What about an algorithm that is adjusted to favor the visibility of the most sensational and thus the most discussed content? Should Musk change it to be more neutral?

“I think it should, but I understand that it is not done. People love their emotions, and Twitter is popular partly because it’s where people fight.”

According to Enbuske, algorithms are “unfortunately” here to stay.

“In the future, all content coming to us will be such that its purpose is to cause emotions. It’s not intellectual.”

The business model of Twitter and, for example, Facebook, is the collection and sale of our data to advertisers and others who pay for data. Are we immoral in supporting such companies with free content production?

“Because we pay for that service. The future will be that everyone knows about us.”

Enbuske’s tweets contain, for example, satire and sarcasm. Considering that, he is surprised by how kindly he is treated on Twitter.

“Twitter is my social tribe. If it goes away, it’s like hearing and hands go away.”

Remember of media influencers, Lännen Media’s editor-in-chief Matt Posio announces on Twitter that he is now taking a “Twitter and Elon Musk break”.

“There is no compulsion to produce free content for Elon Musk’s company or [Facebookin perustajan] Marc Zuckerberg’s for the company,” Posio continues to HS.

“I got the feeling that now I could take a little break from Twitter. It is everyone’s personal choice. Lännen Media’s stories are still shared via Twitter.”

Posio does not deny the benefits of Twitter for journalists.

“Through that, I have made many contacts with experts. And at the same time, anonymous trolling, which doesn’t bother me, but can bother those less familiar with Twitter.”

Posio is worried about some of Musk’s statements regarding Russia and Ukraine.

“And also that he got such a toy right before the US election. In that country, Twitter is a major media product.”

Journalisti magazine Heidi Kalmari wrote just a few days ago critically about the subject and the participation of journalists in free content production that benefits companies that collect and resell our data.

He reminded of studies according to which large companies that call themselves “social media” have caused, for example, depression and anxiety among young people, increasing polarization, facilitating genocides, prying into even the most private things of readers and selling information to advertisers.

When Statistics Finland last analyzed the number of Twitter visitors in Finland in 2020, only 13 percent Finns aged 16–89 used Twitter. Statistics Finland estimates that this proportion has not changed much.

In terms of international users, Twitter is also nowhere near the level of Facebook owned by Meta, Youtube owned by Google or, for example, Tiktok owned by China.

However, Twitter is important as a “mutual echo chamber” between politicians and the media, according to a US professor Philip M. Naples recalled in a recent In an interview with HS.

Elon Musk’s next lines show what kind of changes that echo chamber will soon experience.