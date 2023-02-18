Additional security step will start to be paid from March 20; use will be exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers

the twitter informed that from Monday (20.feb.2023) only subscribers of Twitter Blue, paid modality, will be able to use text messages as a 2-factor authentication method, additional step to make accounts more secure.

According to Twitter, non-subscribing users will have 30 days to disable 2-factor authentication via SMS. If you miss the March 19 deadline, access to the app may be lost.

“We encourage non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authentication app or security key method. These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure.”justified.

The alternative of activating authentication by text message is also no longer possible for users who do not subscribe to Twitter Blue. In the attempt, the platform asks that another security modality be chosen. “This two-step authentication method is only available to Twitter Blue subscribers. Please select a different method. know more about two-step authentication”.