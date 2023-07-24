













Elon Musk said that soon we will say goodbye to the brand of Twitter and all the little birds and we will welcome you to the x.com. In fact, if you type this last URL, it already takes you to the social network.

Even if you go to the social network at this time, you will see that you no longer see the blue bird, there is already a huge “X” that is very similar to that of other companies Elon. The point is that now it will be a matter of selling that it is the app that does everything.

It must be remembered that since Elon Musk He bought the social network for 44 billion dollars in 2022, fired half of the workers, made cuts and even put a kind of brake on the consumption of tweets per day.

We must even point out that there were changes in many sections such as the operation of tweetdeck and many external applications, no longer have a connection to Twitter. Technically, the effort to monetize the app, by Elon Musk, it has been titanic

We’ll see if the name change comes to benefit Elon Musk or the social network, because it continues to be one of the most active, despite the fact that Meta launched Threads.

