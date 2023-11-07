Sony consoles, that is PS4 and PS5they will stop supporting very soon Twitter (X). The announcement has arrived officially via a notification on consoles around the world.

Let’s read together the entire statement written by Sony and available to all users of the two most recent PlayStation consoles:

“As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer work on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. This includes the ability to view any content posted on and view content, trophies and other gameplay-related activity on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so).”

This action appears to be related to the abandonment of the platform by Microsoft consolewhich occurred a few weeks ago: could Elon Musk have a hand in it?

On the contrary, however, in recent months PlayStation has moved closer to another social network, decidedly more in line with the needs and interests of gamers: we are obviously talking about Discordthe program par excellence for chatting between gamers.

PlayStation consoles continue to update themselves in terms of collaborations with other platforms: perhaps it will be an action in view of the publication of the brand new model of PS5?