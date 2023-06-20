admin3i

06/19/2023

Twitter “will respect the European law” aimed at fighting misinformation and the spread of hatred on the internet, assured the owner of the social network, the controversial Elon Musk, in an interview shown on Monday (19) by the French TV channel France two.

“Twitter will abide by the law. If a law is enacted, Twitter is committed to respecting it”, replied the billionaire, when asked about the new regulations of the European Union (EU) for digital services. The interview with Musk, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX, was recorded on Friday at the VivaTech salon in Paris.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) will come into effect on August 25th and will require platforms to act “promptly” to remove any illegal content, under penalty of fines of up to 6% of their worldwide revenue. Last month, Twitter withdrew from the EU’s code of practice against online misinformation, created in 2018.

During the interview, Musk emphasized that Twitter will not exceed “the legal provisions” in terms of censorship and freedom of expression, and cited the difficulty of placing the “cursor on what is good or bad, acceptable” or not. “However, if a law is enacted, as the law in democracy represents the will of the people, it must be respected,” he insisted.

When asked about the large number of layoffs on Twitter during the fall (north), Musk said that the company has not “reduced the moderation activity itself”. “Moderation is carried out by approximately 4,000 employees, and the work has remained more or less the same”, he said, referring even to a “decrease” in hate speech, contradicting some studies.

The American businessman also defended “slowing down” artificial intelligence (AI) and not “stopping” it, after signing a petition asking for a six-month pause in research, due to the risks it entails for humanity.

