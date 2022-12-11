(Reuters) – Twitter Inc will relaunch a revamped version of its subscription service, Twitter Blue, on Monday at a higher price for Apple users, the company said in a blog post on Saturday.

The company said users can subscribe to the renewed service that will allow them to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and receive the blue verification badge, for $8 per month on the website and $11 per month for Apple’s operating system.

Twitter did not explain why Apple users would pay more than others online, but there were press reports that the company was looking for ways to offset fees charged by the App Store.

Twitter had initially launched Twitter Blue in early November, before pausing it as fake accounts started popping up. The company scheduled a new launch for November 29, but it was delayed.

Twitter and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru, Editing)