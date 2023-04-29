Percentage will be collected after 12 months; Elon Musk seeks to diversify the platform’s sources of income

The CEO of twitter, Elon Musk, said on Friday (28.Apr.2023) that the social network will start charging a 10% commission on content subscriptions after 12 months. The businessman also said that Twitter’s commission on subscriptions made on iOS and Android platforms will drop from 30% in the 1st year to 15% in the 2nd. The information is from Reuters.

The businessman declared, in April, that Twitter users will be able to offer content subscriptions to their followers, such as texts and long videos. At the time, Musk said that the company would not charge a commission in the 1st year of subscriptions.

Musk has been looking to diversify Twitter’s revenue streams since he bought the platform, in October last year, for US$ 44 billion. On April 11, he he said that the company’s finances are “virtually“balanced now that”most advertisers” returned to the social network and the growth in the number of users is satisfactory. The platform faced a massive decline in advertising revenue since its acquisition.

Musk said that Twitter had negative cash flow – around US$ 3 billion – and had to resort to drastic measures, such as mass layoffs. According to him, the platform went from “just under 8,000 employees” to 1,500 under his management. “We may have positive cash flow this quarter if things go well”, he stated.

