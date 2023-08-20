Another controversial decision for Elon Musk, who announced that Twitter (now X) will soon remove the ability to block users, with the exception of direct messages. In a post published on the social network that he owns, Musk said that the block function “makes no sense” and instead suggested that users use the mute option. However, this move may be hampered by Apple’s App Store guidelines. Musk’s comment was a response to a question about the validity of “blocking” versus “muting” someone. “The blocking feature will be removed,” he said. “It does not make sense.” Musk’s signature style was reflected in the ad, lacking specific details.

The removal of the ability to block users is already causing negative reactions from X users: the blocking feature has been considered essential to combat abuses on the platform. Unlike muting, blocking prevents a person from viewing any content on their profile, therefore preventing any form of interaction or harassment. In the past, Musk has been a big believer in the block button on Twitter, having blocked a wide range of accounts. However, in February, Musk said he had “unblocked all” those he previously blocked and advised other users to do the same. “Negative feedback is a good thing,” he wrote.