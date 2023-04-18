Twitter announced this Monday (April 17, 2023) that it will start labeling publications that violate the platform’s rules of conduct against hate speech.

The measure includes an alert linked to the post warning users that the content violates the platform’s rules, as example belowand that reach to other users will be restricted.



Playback/Twitter @TwitterSafety – 17.Apr.2023 “This is an example of a tweet that violates the terms of service”, says the publication of the Twitter Safety profile on the platform

O announcement was published on the blog of the social network. “We believe that Twitter users have the right to express their opinions and ideas without fear of censorship. We also believe it is our responsibility to keep users on our platform safe from content that violates our rules.“, says the text.

In addition to the range restriction, the linking of ads linked to the labeled post will be prohibited.

Twitter’s code of conduct includes what the platform calls “hateful conduct”which prohibits targeting people based on race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious illness.

Before being labeled, the publication will undergo a review of “context”. Factors such as the severity of the violation, whether the content is directed at an individual or a group of people, whether the target of the publication made a complaint to the platform, among others, will be considered.

According to the company, the new standard will come into force “shortly”no date specified.