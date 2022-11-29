the page of Twitter There has been complete chaos in recent days, since many of the users have decided to move to another platform due to the new owner of the company, Elon MuskIt doesn’t build trust. This is more than anything due to the new rules implemented, where payment verification for accounts stands out.

Through your personal account, Musk He mentioned that the platform is rolling out three different types of verification: a gold one for companies, a gray one for the government, and blue ones for individuals, celebrities or not. To that is added that all verified accounts will be “manually authenticated” before the checkmark appears on the profile.

In the same way, it is mentioned that accounts that belong to an individual person can obtain a secondary logo that shows that they belong to an organization. This means that sports teams could verify their athletes, be it for conventional sports, even those of Olympic discipline and it could be that even those of esports.

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, gray check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

It is worth commenting that this plan will tentatively be launched next Friday, although it is not mentioned if it will be global or only for certain territories in the world. The answer will obviously come in the next few days. Musk He has a lot of faith in the new movements, which could change the platform as we know it.

Editor’s note: Every day it seems like Twitter is going from bad to worse. Well, with these new payment rules, identity theft could now occur. We will have to see what happens in the future.