After the different changes and falls that the social network Twitter has suffered after the arrival of the billionaire Elon Musk to the leadership, the owner of the virtual platform has announced that it will have a new CEO and that it will be a woman.

Just a few days ago, one of the co-founders of Twitter, jack dorseyHe said he regretted having considered Elon Musk as the best profile to buy the blue bird platform.

In this sense, Dorsey, who is currently working on a new social network quite similar to Twitter, maintained that his regret, above all, derives from the massive layoffs that Musk made after taking the reins of the company.

Also, according to what has been stated by “The Washington Post”the former CEO of Twitter now also considers that it was a mistake to have sold the platform to the owner of SpaceX due to the direction in which it is heading.

Now, after the statements made by Jack Dorsey, and after Elon Musk himself revealed some time ago that he is looking for someone to stay as CEO at Twitter, the owner of starlink announced that the social network will soon have a new head.

It was through his official Twitter account where Elon Musk He announced that the person who will assume the position of CEO of Twitter has already been chosen, although he did not mention her name, but he stressed that she is a woman.

“Excited to announce that I have hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will start in about 6 weeks. My role will transition to Executive Chairman and CTO, overseeing product, software and operating systems,” said the mogul. on the digital platform.

However, even if he ceases to be the CEO of Twitter, Musk will continue as CEO and CTO of the company, so he will supervise products, software and operating systems.

Thus, according to Musk’s own words, this coming June Twitter will have a new CEO, although at the moment it is not clear how much freedom or power she will have to make decisions within the platform.