Twitter will block Holocaust denial tweets, reports Bloomberg…

“We strongly condemn anti-Semitic statements and will not tolerate manifestations of hatred on our platform,” a company spokeswoman said.

Twitter noted that action is also being taken against posts whose authors glorify or praise historical acts of violence and genocide, including the Holocaust.

Earlier, similar measures were announced by Facebook. It was noted that the decision was made in connection with the results of studies that confirmed the growth of anti-Semitism in the world and “alarming levels of ignorance” about the Holocaust.

In addition, on the eve of the social network Facebook banned the posting on its platform of publications calling for the refusal of vaccinations, including from COVID-19.