Elon Musk declared, this Monday (8), that he will eliminate Twitter accounts with many years of inactivity, his latest announcement with a view to boosting the platform.

“We are purging accounts that have had no activity for several years, which is why their number of followers is likely to drop,” warned the owner of the social network in a tweet.

After buying the platform at the end of October, the tycoon began to transform its operation with actions ranging from mass layoffs of employees to chaotic changes in the dynamics of the social network.

Many advertisers have stopped investing in advertising on the platform and some users have deactivated their accounts, while the new Twitter Blue subscription formula, which guarantees the verified seal and some privileges, remains far from making up for the loss of revenue, analysts say.

But the also owner of the Tesla and SpaceX brands continues with his bets, excited by the responses from his fans.

“We work hard to make your feed as interesting as possible. […] How is he today compared to six months ago?” asked Musk in a poll on Sunday.

Approximately 46% of a total of 1.5 million participants answered “better” and 38% “worse”.

On several occasions over the last few months, Elon Musk has spoken about an enigmatic goal: “maximize screen time [dedicado à plataforma] no regrets”.

When brands decide where to advertise, they take into account different metrics, which include the number of active users, the average time on the platform and even “engagement”, that is, the number of interactions with the content, such as comments, likes , etc.

The “dedicated time without regrets”, “is not like the total number of users or another [métrica]. It’s just the total number of minutes without regrets,” Musk explained at a conference for advertising professionals in Miami last month.

Musk, however, did not indicate how this parameter is measured in practice and, as his name implies, this implies that his assessment is subjective.

According to studies by the consulting firm Insider Intelligence, Twitter’s revenues are expected to drop 28% this year because “advertisers don’t trust Musk”.

However, in an interview with the BBC, Musk assured that advertisers are coming back and that the company is “close to break-even”.