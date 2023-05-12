In the Help Center Twitter, the company has adjusted its inactive account policy, encouraging people to log into their accounts “at least every 30 days.” They warn that users with “long inactivity” risk having their accounts permanently removed from the site.

“We encourage people to log in and use Twitter actively when they register an account”, says the policy of inactive accounts of Twitter. “To keep your account active, make sure to log in at least every 30 days.”

The hardening of the position of Twitter before the inactivity of the users it was to be expected after the CEO Elon Musk announced earlier this week that the company planned to purge inactive accounts. Although Musk He noted in his tweet that he would target accounts that had “no activity at all for several years.”

The inactive account policy of Twitter it’s one of many changes Musk introduced after acquiring the social media app last year. Last month, the company removed legacy checkmarks, and the only way to get verified on the platform is to sign up for Twitter Blue. Musk admitted a day later that he personally paid for Twitter Blue for some celebrities like Lebron James and Stephen King, who previously said they refused to pay $8 a month to keep their check mark blue.

Via: IGN