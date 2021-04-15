Responsible Machine Learning: With this concept, Twitter began to work on a problem that it has had for a long time and that has been denounced multiple times: automatic photo cropping, the kind we see when we’re scrolling, tend to favor white people.

The first thing to explain is what this means. When uploading a very large image to Twitter, the algorithm of the social network chooses, using Artificial Intelligence, which part to crop and display. This is where many users detected that the algorithm looks like prioritize white people’s faces over black people In most cases.

When publishing an elongated photo with two people at each end, one white and one black, even if the color difference is minimal, the preview it almost always shows the person with the lightest complexion.

This is how the experiments were:

The full picture was this:

This is why Twitter announced this “Responsible Machine Learning Initiative” that will try to understand the way in which the algorithm of its social network behaves. The goal is to discover the potential damage that may occur with its use, such as racial and gender bias in the cropping of images.

Twitter is aware that the use of its machine learning algorithm may have an impact on “hundreds of millions of tweets a day“, and that the design of the system itself” can help initiate a different behavior “from what it was intended to have.

In fact, Twitter had apologized in September of last year for its bias “racist”, In terms of the company itself.

Twitter announced, now on its blog, a plan to “assess current or subsequent unintentional damage to algorithms“that are used in the social network to be able to prioritize the problems that the company will address in the first place.

An interdisciplinary work team, the team “Ethics, transparency and responsibility of machine learning” (Goal, for its acronym in English) will be in charge of the analyzes, which will initially adopt three lines of study.

Racial and gender bias in clipping images (prominence), the recommendations of the line start time in all racial subgroups and the content recommendations for different political ideologies in seven countries.

As explained by Twitter, “technical solutions alone do not solve the possible harmful effects of algorithmic decisions.”

Therefore, Meta will study how the platform’s systems and will use its findings “to improve the experience people have on Twitter. “

The examples, last year, abounded (Note: open the images to understand how it works).

