Mexico City.- Elon Musk confirmed that he will charge for verifying Twitter accounts, a company he owned last week.

The platform will charge its users $8 a month to keep their accounts verified.

“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system of determining who has or doesn’t have a blue check mark sucks. Power to the people! Blue check for $8 a month,” Musk tweeted Tuesday.

“Price adjusted by country proportional to purchasing power parity,” he added.

Musk said that with such status, verified tweeters will get priority replies, mentions and searches, which is “essential for defeating spam,” the ability to post long videos and audio, and half the number of ads.