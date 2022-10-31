Twitter a new era has begun. With Elon Musk now in charge of the social network, some things are going to change. In this way, today it has been revealed that the first mandate of the new owner is to increase the price of Twitter Blue, with which you can now pay to have the precious blue mark that verifies your profile.

According to The Verge, Twitter Blue, the subscription service of this platform, plans to offer the option to automatically verify your profile, thus granting the blue mark. Nevertheless, this also means that the monthly payment will increase from the current $4.99 to $19.99.

If the substantial increase weren’t enough, Musk has stated that if employees fail to accomplish this task by November 7, 2022, they will be terminatedsomething that does not give a good first impression of the new head of the company.

In this way, Twitter Blue is expected to generate at least half of the income that the social network currently obtains from ads. This is just one of the promises Musk made prior to the company’s acquisition.. The other great objective of the new boss is to eliminate the bots from the social network.

We can only wait until next November 7 to see if the plan to increase the price of Twitter Blue substantially succeeds, or if within a few days we report the termination of several employees. In related topics, you can learn more about the Musk purchase here. Similarly, Nibellion leaves this platform.

Editor’s note:

The price is ridiculous. While getting a blue tick is a bit of a hassle, it’s also not worth paying $20 a month for. Although the platform has several problems, this was never one of the main ones, and it is rare that this is the first big initiative of the new owner.

