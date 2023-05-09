Elon Musk announced Monday that accounts that have been inactive on Twitter for years will be removed from the platform, in his latest decision aimed at boosting the social network’s activity.

The owner of Twitter tweeted on his page, “We will remove accounts that have not been active at all for years, so you will notice that the number of your followers will decrease.”

Since his acquisition of the platform for $44 billion at the end of October, Musk has launched major changes in Twitter by dismissing a large number of employees and making decisions and changes.

And while a number of advertisers have stopped dealing with Twitter and its application, it does not seem that the new paid subscription formula, “Twitter Blue”, will compensate for the losses, according to analysts.