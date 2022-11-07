CEO of the social network stated that Twitter Blue’s new verification policy will democratize journalism

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said his mission is to make the social network the “the world’s most accurate source of information”. The statement was published on his profile on the platform last Sunday (6.Nov.2022).

Twitter started testing last Saturday (5.Nov.2022) the new version of Twitter Blue. In this update, verification of social network users will be an exclusive feature for subscribers to the $7.99 per month plan.

According to Musk, the new verification policy “it will democratize journalism and strengthen the voice of the people”. Twitter Blue is only available in the US, Canada, Australia, UK and New Zealand.

“Generalized verification will democratize journalism and strengthen the voice of the people”wrote Musk who then published: “Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That is our mission”.

Musk also said that with the launch of generalized verification there will be no blue badge suspension notice for accounts that do not join Twitter Blue.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in late October. Changes to the platform have been announced since he took over. In addition to monetizing the social network, the CEO said that Twitter will have “coming soon” the option of longer texts. The current limit is 140 characters. There were also layoffs in the platform’s offices around the world, including in Brazil.