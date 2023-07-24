The process has been fast. Elon Musk announced this Sunday that “we would soon say goodbye to the Twitter brand” to become X, the platform for everything dreamed of by the tycoon. As of this morning, the page with the new name, X.com, should already redirect to Twitter. However, many users still find a page from GoDaddy, a domain sales service, announcing that the name is for sale.

Elon Musk’s account already has the new logo with a black background, which indicates that it will become the new corporate color. The X has also been projected on the headquarters building of what is still Twitter in San Francisco. Along with cryptic messages from Musk, who has been tweeting non-stop all morning about his new name, the company’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, gave some clue more of the change.

Musk’s intention is to turn the old Twitter into a platform that allows for much more things: payments and messaging are the most important. “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity, focused on audio, video, messaging, payment/banking, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities. AI Powered [inteligencia artificial], X will connect us all in ways we are only beginning to imagine,” Yaccarino wrote in his message. Musk continues to gush back to messages that laugh at the change or point out that it doesn’t make any sense. It is difficult with Musk, like other times, to know how thought everything was and what real impact it will have.

Both the name and the intention to turn Twitter into a “superapp” are old dreams of Musk. He has had the idea of ​​the name since the 20th century, when he named X.com to his startup of payments, which ended up being swallowed up by Paypal. And since 2017 Musk bought back the domain from Paypal and intends to create something with that name. Also, even before he bought Twitter, his vision was to turn a platform that already had hundreds of millions of users into something more than just a short message page. The success of China’s WeChat, which allows private and public payments and messaging, has been one of Musk’s clear references. It’s hard to gauge whether the changes and instability of the platform since Musk acquired it will make it easier for its users to trust it with payments and other types of exchanges, but that’s your bet. Of course, it is far from clear how and when all these changes will be put into effect.

This change affects the logo and official name of the app, although Musk had already changed the name of the company to X. Musk also announced this Sunday in an internal email to his employees the name change, according to reports an American journalist in Threads, the recently created Meta app to compete with Twitter and which has perhaps accelerated Musk’s intentions.

The name change problem is not trivial. How many of your users will go on to say “saw it on X” instead of Twitter? What will the tweets, tweeting and retweeting be called? Musk pretends that we call them “x’s”, which in Spanish would be pronounced “equis”, like the letter itself. How many people will not be amused to have an account with thousands of followers on X, a name traditionally associated with pornography? All these challenges probably seem minor to Musk, but he has already started his personal battle against users to get them to digest the change.

