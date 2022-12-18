WASHINGTON. Twitter users will no longer be able to link to certain “rival” social media websites on the platform, including what the company called “prohibited platforms” on Sunday, namely Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

It is the latest move by the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, who last week closed a Twitter account that followed the flights of his private jet and then suspended the accounts of some journalists who cover Twitter and Musk himself.

“We know that many of our users may be active on other social media platforms; however, going forward, Twitter will no longer allow free promotion of specific social media platforms on Twitter,” the company said in a statement.

Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

In a post, Twitter explained that it will take action against users who violate this new rule “both at the Tweet level and at the account level”. In practice it means that users can no longer include links to their profiles on other social networks or even their name in their Twitter bio.

Musk’s company also says it could suspend accounts “used for the primary purpose of promoting content on another social platform” and will no longer allow users to connect to link aggregators, such as Linktree or Lnk.bio. There remains the possibility of paid advertising of content on other social networks.