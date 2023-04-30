How did you feel about the content of this article?

Twitter headquarters, in San Francisco: change will take effect from May and the platform will charge a percentage of earnings obtained by communication vehicles with this service | Photo: EFE/John G. Mabanglo

The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, warned this Saturday (29) that from May the social network will allow communication vehicles to charge users for accessing their content when they click on links.

Musk had anticipated this month that users would soon be able to offer content subscriptions, including text and video, and that he planned to charge 10% of earnings from that service after the initial 12 months.

In this Saturday’s message, the businessman added that the change will lead users who do not have “a monthly subscription” to “pay a higher price per article” when they only want to read occasionally.

The company, which has been looking for ways to increase revenue, said the initiative to monetize the articles will be a “win-win” situation for both the press and the public.

Musk, who bought Twitter last year, has taken high-profile steps such as changes to verified accounts, which, under his leadership, are now paid for, where previously verification was offered free to celebrities and organizations.

The entrepreneur has also laid off 80% of his employees, auctioned office furniture and recently announced that he will limit access to his application programming interface (API) – software tools that allow outside programmers to collect and analyze data – and will charge a fee on most of the cases.