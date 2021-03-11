Twitter Spaces, the Twitter experience that resembles the popular Clubhouse voice social network, continues to develop; although the company of Jack dorsey plans to allow any user to open a new room or Space starting in April.

Following the announcement of the feature in November, Twitter began testing Spaces in December 2020 on iOS, and in early March, it launched the feature on the Android operating system.

However, the feature is still in beta, and some of its features are limited, such as the ability to create Spaces. This way, even though everyone who uses Twitter can hear them, only beta users de Spaces can create new rooms.

Now, the official Spaces account on Twitter announced that it plans for all Twitter users to be able to create new Spaces next April, as published by The Verge site.

How Twitter Spaces works

Twitter began testing Spaces, its function to communicate with voice messages, which will initially be available only to a small group of people, as well as other features that will allow you to report or share tweets.

Spaces is the new function with which Twitter users will be able to communicate by voice directly with another person or a group of people. With it, the company wants to recover “the emotion, the nuances and the empathy” that is sometimes lost in text communication.

As reported in the official profile of this function, the company initiated a test “focused on the intimacy of the human voice.” A small group of people will participate in it, who will be able to create “spaces” to which other users and followers can join.

One of the characteristics of these digital redoubts is that those who create them will have “complete control over who can or cannot speak”, as in its potential rival Clubhouse.

The Spaces team also reported that they are working on other features, such as reactions similar to hand gestures, an initial version of the transcripts in real time, tools to report and block and to share ‘tweets’ in Spaces.

At the beginning of February, Twitter showed the first preview of this new platform with a short video about how Spaces works. There, Spaces was seen on a Pixel cell phone, developed by Android, which anticipated its arrival on Android.

Instagram gets into the fray

The fury that Clubhouse aroused was not only on Twitter. Another popular social network, such as Facebook, recently announced that it is preparing the arrival of voice communication on Instagram.

Instagram gets into audio rooms, like Twitter Spaces or Clubhouse. Photo: Shutterstock.

The image platform works in the audio rooms, an element similar to the rooms that currently allow live broadcasts with up to four people but in which only voice would interact.

The function, discovered by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, introduces the icon of a microphone next to that of the camera that initiates video sessions, as seen in the screenshots he has shared on his Twitter profile.

Instagram’s audio rooms would join Twitter’s Spaces, currently in testing, and Clubhouse, an app that has gained popularity since late 2020, requires invitation and is available only for iOS.