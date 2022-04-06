The news, first raised by Twitter on April 1, comes as the company faces a broader change of direction after Elon Musk became its largest shareholder and joined the board of directors after questioning the social media platform’s commitment to freedom of expression.

On Monday, Musk revealed that he owns a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, and the survey began about this long-awaited feature that the company is working on.

But Twitter said in a tweet that it didn’t get the idea for the editing feature from a poll that Musk had started.

Twitter CEO Paraj Agrawal also urged users to “vote carefully”.

Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s head of consumer products, said in a tweet that the company has been working since last year to add the edit option, which is “the most requested feature on Twitter in many years.”

Sullivan added that this feature will take time to adjust, as “without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been modified, the modification can be abused to change the history of the public conversation.”

Twitter Blue subscribers enjoy exclusive benefits for a monthly subscription.