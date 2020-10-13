A Washington state court ordered Twitter to be fined $ 100,000 for violating state campaign finance laws. About this on Tuesday, October 13, writes the portal Geek Wire.

The hearing was held in King County Court. The lawsuit was filed by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who also initiated a lawsuit against Google and Facebook.

In accordance with the law, the company was obliged to keep information about all political advertisements on the site of the social network of the same name in the public domain on its platform.

Twitter agreed with the court’s decision. The fine must be paid within 30 days of the date of the sentence.

“The transparency of political advertising is critical for a free and informed electorate. Whether you are a local newspaper or a multinational social networking platform, you must follow our campaign finance laws, ”Ferguson said.

Political announcements were posted on Twitter between 2012 and 2019. Last year, the company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, announced that it would stop posting political ads on the social media platform.

Social network Twitter before the US elections introduced new restrictions, forbidding to talk about the victory of one of the candidates before the announcement of the voting results. Tweets in which the administration of the service sees attempts to interfere in the elections will be deleted.