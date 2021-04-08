Twitter held conversations with Club House to buy the popular audio chat rooms app at about 4 billion dollars, according to a Bloomberg report.

Although these talks have been happening in recent months. What the medium specialized in economics points out is that Clubhouse was also looking for this last time to collect a new round of financing with a valuation of around $ 4 billion.

However, the report detailing potential acquisition talks indicates that discussions with Twitter they finally fell off.

There is no minor fact and that is that Twitter launched its own product, very similar to Clubhouse: Spaces, a direct audio chat room function that was gradually implemented to its user base in recent months.

Clubhouse, meanwhile, has just launched the first of its monetization efforts, Clubhouse Payments, which allows users to send direct payments to other creators on the platform, provided that person has enabled the receipt of such payments.

Interestingly, Clubhouse’s monetization effort doesn’t actually make them money – instead, it’s monetization for users getting the 100% of funds.

Although the details are unknown, specialized media in technology agreed that it seems a tremendously high price, especially when you consider the launch of Spaces.

And while it is true that Clubhouse is the application of the moment (Clarín explained how it works here), many questions remain about its longevity, and what will happen to the platforms that are imitating these functionalities.

Or rather, directly cloning.

For example, Facebook launched an experimental forum, called Hotline, with which the company will be introduced to the audio events that were popularized through the Clubhouse. And it does so following the line of other social networks, which have also incorporated this type of content.

Hotline is part of the experimental area of ​​Facebook (NPE Team), and adopts the format of a web application, for now in beta, and only accessible from the United States. In other markets it shows a message, in which it indicates that it will arrive “soon”.

Instagram will also have its audio chat rooms..

Clubhouse introduces payments to creators, who will receive 100% of the amount sent by users

Meanwhile, the popular app introduced its first monetization feature, called Clubhouse Payments, with which users they can make direct payments.

Payments can be made from the content creator’s profile, where users will find a new button. Regardless of the figure that is entered, the creator will receive the total amount, as they ensure from Clubhouse on their website.

Clubhouse Payments has been implemented together with Stripe, a company specialized in online payment processing, which will receive a commission for each payment to creators – users will be charged -, while Clubhouse, he assures, will receive nothing.

Payments are available now, but creators will start receiving them in waves. The company will begin handing them out to a small group, for testing purposes and for feedback on the experience.

