On the tenth day of testing positive for coronavirus, Donald Trump declared himself “immune.” The medical report shared on Saturday night indicated that the US president was no longer a risk of transmission for others, but did not specify whether he was still infected, much less a reference to immunity. However, the Republican was in charge of spreading this morning on television and Twitter that it could no longer be infected. The social network accompanied the republican’s publication with a message in which he warned that it was “misleading and potentially harmful information” related to covid-19. It is the second time in less than a week that the platform sanctions a message from the president for the same reason.

Twitter’s decision is based on the fact that there is no scientific evidence that people are immune after being infected with the coronavirus. Additionally, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) itself specifically cautions that a recovered person should not be assumed to be immune.

Trump started the day with an interview on Fox News where he assured that he was no longer taking any medication against covid-19, and that the remedies he had been given for treatment were “quite routine.” However, the president was medicated with a cocktail of antibodies from the pharmaceutical company Regeneron, an experimental treatment, steroids and an antiviral, among others.

When Fox News journalist Maria Bartiromo asked Trump if the last medical part meant that he was no longer ill with coronavirus, the president replied: “Yes, and apparently I am immune for, I don’t know, maybe for a long time, maybe once a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows, but I’m immune, “he added. Hours after speaking on his favorite television network, he decided to convey the message to his millions of followers on Twitter.

“I can’t get it (immune) and I can’t pass it on. Very good to know !!! ”, wrote the Republican. Twitter hid the message as misleading, but did not delete it, arguing that it could be in the public interest. Last week, the US president, already infected, compared COVID-19 to a flu and falsely said that more than 100,000 people died each year from the disease, but that the country continued to function. The CDC estimates that the range of deaths from the flu in a normal year is 34,000 to 43,000. Facebook removed the president’s post and Twitter accompanied it with the warning that it was “misleading and potentially harmful information.”

