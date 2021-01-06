The war of words has started once again between Bollywood stars Rangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh. Actually, Kangana has accused the farmer agitation and Diljit, who advocates the farmers, for holidaying abroad during this movement. Actually, Diljit had shared pictures of some of his vacations on social media, seeing that Kangana got furious and tightened them. In such a situation, Diljit also did not lag behind and he has also reprinted Kangana in a tremendous way. This Twitter war of both is now going viral on social media.

Kangana reacted to Diljit’s photographs and wrote, “Wow my brother! Local revolutionaries are enjoying the cold abroad by setting farmers on the road by setting fire on the country. Wow! This is called local revolution.”

Wah brother !! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah !!! Isko kehte hain local kranti … ???? https://t.co/oXepZw633y – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Responding to Kangana’s tweet, Diljit tweeted, “I don’t understand what is causing this problem to the farmers? Madam, the whole Punjab is with the farmers, you are living life in twitter.” Nobody is even talking. “

Mainu Eh SAMJH Ni Aundi ke Enu Kisan’an Ton Ki Prob. aa? Madam Ji Sara PUNJAB HEE KISAN’AN DE NAAL AA .. Tusi Twitter te Bhulekhe Ch Zindagi Jee Rahe Hon .. TERI TAN KOI GAL V NI KAR RIHA .. Akhey “SADDI NA BULAI MAI LAADEY DI TAEE” OH HISAAB TERA AA .. https://t.co/QTUXjsJj9E – DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021

The matter did not calm down here, replying to this tweet of Diljit, Kangana further writes, “Time will tell, friend, who fought for the rights of the farmers and who against them. A hundred lies cannot hide a truth and one who wants it from the heart, He can never hate you. What do you think, Punjab will be against me because of you? Haha … Don’t dream so big, your heart will break. “

After this, Diljit’s answer to Kangana is in the highest headlines on social media. Diljit tweeted, “I don’t keep it for my PR? I don’t even go through my mind …”

After this, he wrote on Twitter, “Farmers are not children who sit on the streets after listening to your words. By the way, you have forgotten yourself more. You do not move away and keep looking at me all day. Seeking these questions as well Now Punjabis, don’t forget to think. “

The war started on Twitter in Diljit and Kangna about the farmer movement, which is not taking the name of its end. However, these two stars were also seen making personal comments on each other.

