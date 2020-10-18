Violent allegations against Facebook and especially Twitter: Why are the Internet giants blocking a controversial article about the Bidens? After the Trump side speaks of censorship, the President publicly fools.

Washington – Actually loves Donald Trump she, but now the relationship is in crisis. We’re talking about Social media. The US President * is angry about the behavior of Facebook and particularly Twitterafter she linked on Wednesday to a controversial newspaper article about a presidential candidate Joe Biden and blocked his son. Immediately scent the Trump side Censorship and went on the barricades. Does the controversy affect the US election?

2020 US Election: Controversial Report – Joe and Hunter Biden Whirlwind

Specifically, it’s about one Report of the New York Post, according to which the tabloid claims to have gained access to a computer operated by Joe Bidens son Hunter had been used. Among other things, it is about emails that are supposed to prove that Hunter tried to make profit from his father’s office as US Vice President.

Hunter Biden is an influential lawyer, businessman, and business lobbyist who has worked in the Ukraine worked and is said to have enriched himself there through unfair methods. So at least the speculation in the USA. There is no concrete evidence of this. The authenticity of the mails has not been confirmed either. It is noticeable, however, that the 50-year-old is from a controversial Ukrainian gas company should have received around 45,000 euros monthly salary without having great experience in the industry. According to the NYP report, there are now indications of a meeting Joe Bidens with a Ukrainian business partner of his son in 2015. For Trump Reason enough to switch back to the attack department.

US election 2020: Trump versus Biden – “There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician”

Trump accuses his adversary for a long time, Hunter to want to protect against the Ukrainian judiciary. In a phone call made in July 2019 with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi have Trump urged against the Bidens to investigate corruption allegations so that he in turn gains advantages in the US election. In return, Trump could have promised Ukraine military aid worth millions. That too is just speculation. The conversation is considered the starting point of Ukraine affair and the resulting Impeachment procedure.

Meanwhile, 18 days before the US election, things are not looking very rosy for Donald Trump. Biden according to the latest survey, is already a full ten percentage points ahead. Of the republican is therefore required – and is now apparently trying to defame his challenger. The report of the New York Post is “just the beginning for them (Joe and Hunter Biden, d. Red.). There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician, ”wrote Trump on twitter. The 74-year-old did not provide any evidence for his allegations. The subject took in the USA still going on – thanks Facebook and particularly Twitter.

US election 2020: Trump spokeswoman becomes clear – “Censorship should be condemned”

Facebook restricted the distribution of the article by its own account, Twitter blocked links to the said article. The enterprise initially justified this with a violation of the rules for content stolen by hacking. The company later pointed out that emails depicted in the report contained unveiled email addresses. The procedure caused a lot of criticism from the Republicans *. Explained on Friday Twitter Then, in future, content captured by hacking will only be blocked in cases where it is published directly by the hackers.

Twitter had already introduced rules against the dissemination of material from hacker attacks in 2018, also in response to the publication of emails from the Democratic Party * allegedly stolen by Russian attackers in the final spurt of the 2016 US election campaign.

A spokesman for Bidens Meanwhile, the election campaign team denied to “Politico” that there had ever been such a meeting. Biden always said he hadn’t talked to his son about his business activities. Trump seems to see the matter as a nod to the election campaign. He received support from his spokeswoman, for example Kayleigh McEnany. she threw Twitter claim to have blocked her private profile after she had also shared corresponding links. The 32-year-old wrote on her official government account: “Censorship should be condemned!” Trump himself described the actions of the two Internet giants as “terrible.”

US election 2020: Donald Trump falls for satire articles and spreads them

One day after the controversy, then again worried Trump for a stir. The President sat on a satirical article on Friday, according to which Twitter completely shut down to stop the Biden Report from being distributed. “Wow, that has never happened in history,” commented Trump in a tweet.

Trump linked you Report from the satire website “Babylon Bee”, which handled the brief Twitter outage on Friday night. There it was said, among other things, that Twitter boss Jack Dorsey had tried to demolish the servers with a sledgehammer. Meanwhile, the “Babylon Bee” provided Trump with material for the next article. “President Trump declares the” Babylon Bee “to be his most trusted news source,” the website announced on Friday. The article was very popular in the US and was quickly tagged with more than 60,000 “likes”. Just as an aside: Just imagine, in Germany Angela Merkel respond to a postillon article.

Meanwhile, the Twitter vortex joins the curious US election campaign. Whether Trump will be able to defend his office or Biden will succeed in entering the White House is still open 18 days before the election. What is certain, however, is that it will obviously not be boring. There are eventful and exciting days ahead. With us you can find out all the important information about the 59th presidential election.