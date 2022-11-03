Twitter | Vantaa received criticism when it asked whether cities should continue on Twitter

Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has caused some users to leave the platform. The city of Vantaa shuddered when asked if cities should continue on Twitter.

Should Vantaa and other cities continue on Twitter? That’s what the city of Vantaa asked on its Twitter account yesterday, November 2.

The tweet is based on the billionaire of Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk’s caused discussion about the future of the platform.

Musk has caused some users to leave the platform entirely. The new owner has planned for example, increasing freedom of speech and making Twitter pay for verified users.

Helsingin Sanomat asked if the city of Vantaa is leaving Twitter?

Answer was clear: the city of Vantaa is not leaving Twitter.

Based on the comment field, the Vantaa question has been considered very special. The tweet has received a lot of criticism.

“Sometäätättäjä’s hope was only to spark an open social discussion about what now seems to be generally talked about”, communications manager of the city of Vantaa Kaisu Tolvanen tells.

The wish came true, as the tweet sparked a variety of discussions both for and against the issue.

“It’s good that people have started this discussion. The discussion on social media is sometimes quite colorful, but that is one of the riches of social media. There is freedom of speech and the opportunity to express one’s own feelings,” says Tolvanen.

Social media platforms are different from each other. Short, concise messages, or tweets, are shared on Twitter. Twitter has become socially significant.

For the city of Vantaa, Twitter is a channel for decision communication, and interaction on social media is important. Tolvanen hopes for an open discussion about which social media people use.

“I would like to know where active Twitter users would go if for some reason it was abandoned.”

People who have left Twitter have mainly moved to social channels like Mastodon and Discord, HS was told earlier this week.