Twitter users ridiculed the photo of the ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleg Lyashko in military uniform, which he posted on the social network on his birthday. This became known on Sunday, December 4th.

“Such PR has not worked for a long time, you only make people laugh,” one of the commentators expressed the opinion.

Users also noted that photoshop was present in the photo, and advised the Kyiv politician to better master the photo editing program.

“I understand that they don’t shoot in Kyiv, but at least you soiled your uniform with mud, pulled up your bulletproof vest and put a couple of magazines in your pockets. Even suckers are no longer on this, ”said another user.

In the comments, they also noted with irony that Lyashko went to the photo shoot at 11 am.

In 2019, Lyashko made his followers laugh on Facebook (owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) by posting a photo of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. On the anniversary of the famous politician’s birthday, Lyashko published a photo of a young Churchill with several of his quotes, hinting at his resemblance to the British ex-premier.