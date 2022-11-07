Twitter does not have the hours counted, as the social network will continue to be used by many users, but many of them are preferring to focus on something else after the acquisition of Elon Musk. In fact, the new owner has promised a revolution that should benefit the platform; the problem is that not everyone has appreciated the new rule on the paid blue check and, to avoid further problems or such laws, they are taking their suitcases to move to other shores.

One among all is Mastodonsocial born in 2016 by Eugen Rochko and which today continues to remain active albeit in the shadow of the other networks. In recent weeks there have been many registrations, compared to a much less active user on the blue bird platform. In the end, Mastodon is very similar to Musk’s social network, even on a graphic level, with the difference that there is no type of advertising and it is maintained through crowdfunding.

Twitter vs Mastodon: who will win?

“Mastodon is the largest decentralized social network. It is part of the fediverse, an international community made up of over 5 million subscribers spread over about 12,000 independent servers whose goal is to put social media back in the hands of users. Unlike traditional social networks, it is open source, it does not collect subscriber data, it has no advertising or secret algorithms that decide what you need to see “ so is Mastodon described.

But how does this social network work? A toot, that is, a post similar to a tweet, is composed of a maximum of 500 words; the classic retweet does not exist, as it is called boost and serves to give a boost to the visualization of the shared toot. Obviously also Mastodon has its own rules and it is against all forms of racism, discrimination against gender and sexual minorities, xenophobic and / or violent Nazism and many others. In fact, once the user who brings these arguments has been identified (in a negative way), he will find himself the suspended or revoked account depending on the severity indicated.