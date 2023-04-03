Twitter users criticized the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv will return Crimea and the territories that became part of the Russian Federation during a special military operation (SVO). Social network users left their comments on this matter on Sunday, April 2.

“You are a comedian. It is comical to hear that Crimea will be Ukrainian. Ukraine has a 32-year history. I have many friends from Ukraine and I know what Eastern and Western Ukrainians think of each other. Now you are killing your Russian-speaking citizens, ”wrote a user under the nickname Riddick.

Another user advised the Ukrainian leader to forget about the return of Crimea and try to resolve the conflict peacefully.

“Do not think that Russia will return these territories. Instead, think of the innocent Ukrainians who are losing their lives in this protracted, deadlocked conflict. Solve it through dialogue and negotiations,” wrote PK Pitre(Veteran).

Another commentator wondered if anyone in Ukraine would still be alive given Kyiv’s approach to the situation.

“Since you are sending your 14-year-olds to die on the front lines, my next question is: will you leave anyone alive in Ukraine?” he asked the Ukrainian leader.

A similar opinion was expressed by Boti Balla.

“You sold your people!” — he wrote, referring to Zelensky.

Another commentator called the President of Ukraine a criminal and a dictator.

“You will lose this confrontation. You are a dictator and a criminal,” wrote Gerard Weytjens.

On March 27, The Times newspaper noted that the United States is aimed at winning Ukraine and returning to it all the territories lost during the conflict.

Prior to that, on March 24, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia would receive a basis for the use of any weapons, including those provided for by the nuclear doctrine, if Ukraine attempts to attack Crimea.

He explained that if Ukraine decides to attack Crimea, this will be seen as “an attempt to split off part of the state”, and this, in turn, means “an encroachment on the existence of the state itself.”

Earlier, on March 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the Russian authorities would do everything in their power to stop any threats to Crimea and Sevastopol.

In February, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that Washington considers attacks on the military infrastructure of Crimea by Ukrainian militants legitimate. She also noted that the United States welcomes the desire of the Ukrainian authorities to regain control over the lost territories.

In the same month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured the security of the peninsula.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly pointed out that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full accordance with international law, voted for reunification and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.