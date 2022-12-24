Twitter users reacted sharply to the publication of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, where he wrote about the decision of the US Congress to approve the financial tranche to Kyiv. They suggested that the visit of the Ukrainian leader to Washington is due to the fact that Kyiv is failing on the battlefield.

“Ukraine is losing. That is why “Mr. Z” in Washington is asking for more money and a Patriot installation, ”said j8son4.

In addition, users expressed the opinion that the transfer of money to Ukraine is a money laundering scheme.

“A real man strives for peace and does not take billions of dollars from innocent Americans who have nothing to do with your military conflict,” MichaelSparo complained.

Commentators also pointed out that Washington is not speaking for Americans, some of whom need government support.

According to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Zelensky’s visit to the United States was aimed solely at pumping money out of the country’s economy.

Journalist Bradley Devlin on December 22, in an article for The American Conservative, reproached Zelensky for ingratitude to Washington for the “Christmas present.” As the author noted, the President of Ukraine needs to remember that without billions of dollars from American taxpayers, his entire government will become insolvent.

Zelensky arrived in Washington on December 21, where he held talks with the head of the White House, Joe Biden, and addressed the US Congress. During his speech, he urged the United States to provide Kyiv with tanks and aircraft, which he said the Ukrainian military could use effectively without the need for American troops to be around.

On the same day, Zelensky announced that he had agreed with Biden on a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which would include, in particular, the supply of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Kyiv.

This is the first trip of the Ukrainian president to the United States after the start of the special operation of the Russian Federation. The purpose of his visit, he called the discussion of bilateral cooperation between the US and Ukraine.

The United States and Western countries have stepped up cooperation with Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

