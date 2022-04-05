Home page politics

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the beginning of the war on February 23 and during his visit to Bucha on March 4. © dpa

He saw the horrors of war, and you can see it immediately: Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s face has changed drastically.

Kyiv – It feels like he’s aged years in these difficult days: After Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s visit to the Kiev suburb of Bucha, people on the Internet expressed concern about the Ukrainian president’s appearance, which had been marked by the Ukraine war.

“Incredible,” wrote one user, “heartbreaking,” several others wrote, when a combination of two Zelenskyy photos circulated: one from the day before Russia’s February 24 war of aggression against Ukraine and one from his visit to Bucha on Monday (April 4), when he seemed visibly upset. His face is marked with pain and sadness.

Ukraine: “War leaves marks on faces”

“War leaves marks on faces,” commented one man. “He’s a real fighter,” wrote another. Many wished Selenskyj Kraft to continue to get through the difficult time. The tweet received hundreds of thousands of likes. Hundreds of civilian bodies had just been found in Bucha. The 44-year-old had dark circles under his eyes and a much grown beard when he visited.

The journalist Düzen Tekkal, who also posted the pictures, wrote on Instagram: “The war has dug deep into the facial features. I know that from women who survived the IS genocide: women in their 20s who have the face of an old woman. Now the suffering that people have gone through can hardly be compared and weighed up against each other in any way. Still, it shocks me what war, disenfranchisement, genocide, having to witness suffering and death do to people.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s war of aggression in the escalating Ukraine conflict continues. A huge cargo ship sinks off Mariupol. Meanwhile, the EU wants to impose new sanctions against Russia around Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. (cg with dpa)