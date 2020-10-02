Abhishek Bachchan is known for his smart and patient replies on social media. During this time, many syllabus names are coming in Bollywood’s drug connection. In such a situation, a Twitter user questioned Abhishek on drugs. Abhishek gave such a reply to the user that he will always remember.

The user asked Abhishek do they take ‘hash’?

On social media, a user asked, do you take ‘hash’. Abhishek replied, no sorry. All this does not. But I will be happy to help you and introduce you to Mumbai Police, I am sure they will be happy to know about your needs and will also help.

On October 15, the cinema hall was happy to open

Abhishek Bachchan has answered the questions of many people on Twitter. In fact, on opening of Cinemahal from October 15, he had tweeted a tweet expressing happiness. After this, many people tried to troll him. However, Abhishek had stopped everyone speaking with his answers.

Troll commented on Abhishek Bachchan’s job on the opening of multiplex, got a solid reply

Abhishek was last seen in ‘Manmargiyaan’

Talking on the work front, Abhishek was seen in Anurag Kashyap’s film ‘Manmargiyaan’. It had his co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s film ‘Ludo’. He will be accompanied by Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkumar Rao, Sanya Malhotra in the film.