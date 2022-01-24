Home page world

From: Caroline Schaefer

Christian Drosten is amused by a humorous post by a Twitter user on corona conspiracy theories. (Iconic image) © Fabian Sommer/dpa

A Twitter user amuses the internet with the humorous comparison “My car has Corona”. Even virologist Christian Drosten reacted to the tweet.

Kassel – “Mom, family doctor, team #Globukalypse”, with these words the Twitter user “Dr. Julia” on her profile. Topic number one on the Twitter channel: corona*. In addition to providing information, for example on corona vaccination, she deals with conspiracy myths in a humorous way.

With the current post “My car has Corona: a comparison”, the Twitter user caused a stir. Not only thousands of users celebrated the tweet. Even Christian Drosten, chief virologist at the Berlin Charité, was amused.

Twitter user describes Corona thought experiment

But what is the car comparison all about? So from the beginning: Twitter user “Dr. Julia” describes a problem that many people are probably familiar with. Your car is making strange noises. And what now? Since she is a doctor, she has no idea about cars. So the solution is at hand.

“I’m going to a workshop,” the user begins her post. The foreman, apparently an expert when it comes to cars, recommends a new brake hose. But it seems pretty expensive. The car mechanic demands 150 euros. “That’s why I go to nine other workshops and get their opinion,” the tweet continues.

Car comparison on Twitter: Most experts recommend a new brake hose

Most mechanics advise the doctor to buy a new hose. It is necessary for the brakes to work properly. Otherwise, it could potentially be life-threatening if she doesn’t get it fixed. “But someone says it’s all nonsense! I don’t need to do anything! This noise is completely normal, that’s what cars have that age! The others just want to make money,” the user continues her thought experiment.

And when she thinks about it now, she realizes: “The boss of the car dealership has had a fat cabin built here. He must have gotten the money from somewhere!” So ​​what now? The Twitter user consults her uncle. He said that the brake hose would probably have to be done again and again. Be a consumable.

The majority of Twitter users react positively to the corona comparison

In addition, a colleague said that “his cousin had it done and then the car broke down”. There are even some revealing videos on YouTube on the subject. But that’s not all: now the government is also getting involved. “I would only get the TÜV badge if this hose was replaced! That’s dictatorship! Cheeky!” the Twitter post continues.

What the car comparison has to do with Corona becomes increasingly clear when reading the article. “With the pandemic, conspiracy theories have made it into mainstream society,” explained Giulia Silberberger, founder of the organization “Der goldene Aluhut”, in an HNA interview*. Such myths “would have appealed to many people during the pandemic because research into Corona was not far enough at the beginning. They have replaced their open questions with nonsense. They found each other through the global event. This is a great danger for democracy,” Silberberger continued.

The majority of reactions to the tweet are positive. “Most understood the irony,” the Twitter user took stock of the thought experiment.

Virologist Christian Drosten reacts to a Twitter post

In the meantime, Christian Drosten has also responded with a retweet. “I always say: car comparisons!” wrote the virologist. In the past, he had already made a comparison with the corona infection himself. “Anyone who thinks that they are training their immune system through an infection must consequently also believe that they are training their digestion with a steak,” said the virologist in a tweet on December 29.

The corona variant Omicron currently dominates the infection process in Germany. But since the beginning of the year, virologist Christian Drosten has been optimistic about the corona situation. Here are five inspirational quotes about the pandemic. (cheese)