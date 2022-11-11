The tweeter Alvise Pérez has been sentenced for violating the privacy and honor of the former Socialist Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, with the dissemination on social networks in 2021 of images of the politician on the terrace of his private home taken without consent and accompanying them with a text with derogatory and insulting tone. Judge María de los Ángeles Martín, magistrate of the court of first instance number 103 in Madrid, has sentenced Luis Pérez (the polemicist’s real name), who at that time had 223,500 followers on the aforementioned social network, to pay 60,000 euros to the socialist deputy for the “serious moral damage” that has been caused. In addition, the convicted tweeter must carry out “as many actions as necessary” so that the photographs and the text for which he has been sued are deleted from his Twitter account and that they also disappear from internet search engines. The judicial decision, collected in a sentence dated this Thursday, can be appealed before the Madrid Court.

The sentence, of ten pages, explains that the tweeter did not attend to the judicial requirements and has been judged in a situation of rebellion. Judge Martín states that the photographs of the then Minister of Transport, in which he appeared in a pensive attitude on the terrace of his house, were made in the “most private sphere” and were “totally unrelated to his public function ”. There is no record, according to the court text, that these images were taken with the consent of the politician, who appears “at all times oblivious to the possibility that he could be photographed.” According to the judge, these photos “have no interest or public relevance” and constitute an “illegitimate interference with privacy.”

The tweeter published these images on January 30, 2021 and accompanied them with the following text: “What would you think of the mental health of a Minister who spends the afternoon staring at a couple of caged birds…?” The judge does not see “the slightest doubt” that the defendant tweeter was suggesting that the politician “suffers from mental health for looking at some birds or plants” and considers that the phrase is “extremely vexatious” because it calls into question “not only his mental capacity, but his professionalism as a minister of Spain”, and, therefore, his prestige and reputation, something that is considered an attack on his fame and honor.

The judicial brief explains that these interferences were reiterated by other media on the same day of publication and the following day in various media, among which it cites Diario.es, La Última Hora or Diario Critica. Despite the fact that the tweeter withdrew it two days later, he continues to appear in web search engines. “Although freedom of expression has a very broad scope of action in its communication or externalization, it does not imply going beyond criticism, in this case of a member of the government, giving his comments a denigrating hue, because as such, protection must prevail. of the right to honor”, ​​explains the judge.

With regard to the 60,000 euros that it sets as compensation, the ruling states that in order to estimate this amount, it has been taken into account that the image of then Minister Ábalos was used “clearly” to discredit his work as a member of the Government; which was massively disclosed because it had 223,000 followers and was amplified with the spread of other media. The difficulty in making these manifestations disappear once published on the social network has also influenced the calculation of compensation. “It is considered that the amount of 20,000 euros for each of the actions exercised [de] illegitimate interference in his honor, intimacy and image is a weighted amount”, he estimates. The judge has sentenced the tweeter to “refrain” from carrying out “similar acts” in the future and also to bear the costs of the legal proceedings.