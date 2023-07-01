New tile (and new rule) for Twitter users, with the limit of tweets that users can read. The owner, Elon Musk announces in a tweet that “to address the extreme levels of data scraping”, a computer technique of extracting data from a website by means of software programs, “and system manipulation, we have applied the following limits temporary: verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day; unverified accounts up to 600 posts/day; new unverified accounts to 300 per day”.