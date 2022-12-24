Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has opened an investigation into a suspected breach of Twitter user data. Second information gives Bloomberg5.4 million Internet users would have been victims of leaks last year.

The European agency stated that “The data would have been used to map Twitter IDs to email addresses and/or phone numbers of associated holders.”

In August of this year, Twitter assumed that a breach in the network exposed data from users of the platform. In your security and privacy blogthe company stated that the vulnerability emerged in June 2021 and was resolved in January 2022, although it only released this information later.

The social network says that when it found out about the problem it had not “evidence” that someone had exploited the vulnerability. In July, the platform learned that there was a data collection, which would be sold on the internet.

“After reviewing a sample of available for sale data, we confirmed that a bad agent took advantage of the issue before it was resolved. We will directly notify affected account owners.” stated the company at the time.

Twitter recommended users to enable 2-factor authentication to secure the account. With the resource, the user can only log in if he receives an access authorization code by SMS or email.

“If you operate a Twitter account, we understand the risks that an incident like this could occur and we are deeply sorry that this happened. To keep your identity as veiled as possible, we recommend not adding a publicly known phone number or email address to your Twitter account.”