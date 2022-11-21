Twitter is continuing its stormy period with other decisions that seem not to be well received by many of its users, such as the fact of reinstate former US President Donald Trump and hip hop artist Kayne Westwhose accounts have been unlocked and free again to be used on the platform, but with many users who are leaving the social network networks these days.

The decision to reinstate Trump came at the end of a poll open to the public, which concluded with 51.8% in favor of the return of the ex-US president fresh from re-confirmation as a running candidate for the next elections. Despite this, Trump said he did not want to use the platform again, considering it a “boring” place.

Meanwhile, the account of Kanye West, another character who has recently become extremely controversial, has also been reactivated following the publication of a sentence considered anti-Semitic. However, West still has millions of followers and fans, so it is likely that he will decide to continue using the Twitter account in the near future.

The problem is that, however, there are many users who are abandoning Twitter these days, at least according to the numerous statements and messages found on the platform. The reasons are varied but practically all attributable to the new leadership given by Elon Musk after the maxi-acquisition of Twitter, which also led to a major crisis of resignations and layoffs due to the new course given to the company.

Note how many users are signaling their willingness to switch to Hivesa social platform very similar to Twitter but still in its infancy, managed by a very small company and practically still in crowdfunding, which however could receive a significant acceleration precisely because of this exodus from Twitter.