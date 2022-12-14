Twitter | Twitter suspended the user account of the student who tormented Elon Musk

Earlier this year, Elon Musk promised not to ban Jack Sweeney’s account, which tracks the movements of his private jet.

Social media app Twitter has suspended a bot account that follows Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk’s private flights.

According to the Reuters news agency, the account administrator Jack Sweeney has told about it on Wednesday. Sweeney, 20, a student in Florida, coded a bot that collects flight data for Musk’s plane, which posts an update on a Twitter account when the plane takes off or lands.

Freezing the account is against Musk’s promise. Musk tweeted in November that his commitment to free speech “extends to not banning the account that follows my plane, even though it is a direct risk to my personal safety.”

Musk first contacted Sweeney a year ago in November and asked him to delete the account, citing security concerns. In January Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut down his Twitter account so the “crazy people” wouldn’t follow his flight information. Sweeney had asked for a counter offer of $50,000 to finance his studies or to buy a Tesla.

Sweeney has also developed flight data bot accounts, among other things Bill Gates and By Jeff Bezos of private planes.

In March, Sweeney released an app that followed by Russian oligarchs private aircraft flights. A week later, he said he had done the same tracking bot also for oligarchs’ yachts.