Twitter | Twitter starts layoffs today

The announcement of layoffs culminates Musk’s “cleansing” of the company this week.

Twitter will start laying off its employees today, Friday, its new owner, a billionaire Elon Musk’s making rapid changes when renewing the social media platform, for example the news agency Reuters tells.

This is evident from the company’s internal e-mail. According to the post, Twitter will notify employees of the layoffs by noon EST on Friday.

“In an effort to get Twitter back on track, we will be going through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” said the Thursday email seen by Reuters.

The message does not say how many employees are getting shoes. US media Bloomberg, The Washington Post and New York Times have reported that half of Twitter’s approximately 7,500 employees would possibly be laid off.

The company said its offices will be temporarily closed and all access will be suspended “to ensure the safety of every employee and the security of Twitter systems and customer data.”

Shortly after the announcement of the impending layoffs hit employees’ inboxes, hundreds of people flocked to the company’s Slack channels to say goodbye to their co-workers, two employees told Reuters.

Employees who keep their jobs will also be informed of their fate by e-mail. Twitter has so far not commented on the matter.

Ad among the layoffs, Musk’s “cleansing” in the company this week culminates. Musk has demanded up to a billion in infrastructure cost cuts and ordered his employees across the board to work a long day.

Musk previously fired Twitter’s CEO and chief financial and legal officer. The heads of the company’s advertising, marketing and human resources departments all left this week. Twitter’s first week under Musk’s ownership has indeed been marked by chaos and uncertainty.

Workers have told Reuters they have had to find out about the company’s situation through news stories, private message groups and anonymous forums. Two company-wide meetings were scheduled, but were canceled just hours later.

The long-awaited layoffs have also cooled Twitter’s famously open corporate culture, which its employees have respected, Reuters estimates.

Advertisers are also on their toes as the platform seeks a new approach to, for example, limiting content. Several large companies have said they have suspended vital advertising on Twitter for the time being.