Twitter | Twitter limits the number of tweets a user can see per day

Billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk announced Twitter’s new restrictions on Saturday evening Finnish time. For unverified accounts, the number of tweets seen daily is limited to 800.

1.7. 21:49 | Updated 1.7. 21:55

Twitter has set a temporary limit on the number of tweets users can read per day. Billionaire and owner of Twitter Elon Musk announced the matter on Saturday evening Finnish time.

The news agency Reuters, a British newspaper, among others, reported on the matter The Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Musk announced in his tweet that verified accounts can read 6,000 tweets in one day.

Musk first said that the number of tweets seen daily for unverified accounts would be limited to 600, and for newly created unverified accounts to 300 tweets.

After a while, however, Musk tweeted that the planned quantities would be increased. The daily limit would be 8,000 tweets for verified accounts, 800 for unverified accounts and 400 tweets for new, unverified accounts.

According to Musk, the restrictions are “temporary”.

From Friday Since then, Twitter users have been receiving notifications saying that the user needs to log in to their account again. According to Musk, it was a “temporary emergency measure”.

According to the BBC, Musk has claimed that Twitter’s platform has been “robbed of so much data that it is degrading to ordinary users”.