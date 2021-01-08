“Insane”, “total monster”, “crazy king” – judgments about Trump behind the scenes

Behind the scenes, previous companions of Donald Trump find even clearer words for the behavior of the current president in connection with the storming of his supporters on the Capitol. In an interview with the Washington Post, a government official described Trump’s behavior as that “Total monsters”. Another described the situation as “Insane” and “Across the border”.

“He is alone. He’s a mad king “said a Republican who is in frequent contact with the White House. “Trump believes he intimidated these people so much that they wouldn’t dare to mess with him. I think Trump doesn’t understand how precarious his situation is at the moment. “

Accordingly, even closest confidants are now assuming that Trump will gamble away his political legacy by storming the Capitol by Trump supporters immediately after his speech. The insiders quoted by the Washington Post portray Trump as angry, uprooted and psychologically fragile.