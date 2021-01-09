The outgoing president’s favorite social network argues “risks of further incitement to violence,” in reference to the assault on Congress that took place this week. Already other popular platforms such as Instagram or Facebook had suspended the president’s accounts after the Capitol episode.

The president who ruled through Twitter characters was left without his favorite spokesperson. The social network announced this Friday, January 8, that it has “permanently suspended” the account of the head of the American Union, culminating in a divorce that began with warnings and sanctions against Donald Trump when he began with his unfounded allegations of fraud in the elections of November.

On this occasion, Twitter is attached to the “risk of further incitement to violence”, something that comes after the assault on the Capitol on Wednesday that ended five dead. That day, the outgoing president, with only 12 days remaining in his term, gave a speech to the front of the White House in which he encouraged a crowd to address Congress amid the vote to ratify Joe Biden as the new president.

That same day, Twitter suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours, which has about 88 million followers. The president returned to this platform with a message of calm in which he called for an “orderly” transition.

However, on Thursday, Facebook and Instagram – which is owned by the former – announced that they were suspending the mogul’s accounts “indefinitely and for at least two weeks.”

These sanctions arouse a controversy around the capabilities of these companies, with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador raising his voice against these punishments. “You cannot allow a corporation of the owner of Facebook or Twitter to decide who will and who will not give him the possibility to communicate,” he said.

News in development …