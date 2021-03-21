Twitter is the microblogging social network that in 15 years evolved so that it reached a valuation stock market estimated at about 40 billion dollars, and it became a reference in the dissemination of information and opinion promotion of great leaders in politics, sports and show business.

The power and penetration achieved by Twitter They have allowed him to amass a power to expel a president of the United States from his platform, as happened in early 2021 with Donald Trump after they considered that he incited violence with the seizure of the Capitol perpetrated by some of his followers .

While it is true that Trump’s power was liquefied because he was in the final stretch of the transition towards the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, the corporate decision of Twitter Throwing out the controversial head of state affected his credibility, since he was taken as censorship by various sectors.

In fact, after determination, Twitter it lost about $ 2.1 billion in its listing on the New York Stock Exchange, a figure that represented 5 percent of its stock market valuation, which is therefore estimated at more than $ 40 billion.

Twitter It is far from being the most popular social network: it is tenth in the number of users, with about 350 million worldwide, which represents only 13 percent of those that Facebook has, number one with more than 2.7 billion .

The scandal with the expulsion of Donald Trump caused great losses to Twitter.

The evolution of Twitter in 15 years

In these 15 years Twitter it has completely changed. Little remains of that platform designed to send short messages via SMS, named Twttr, which was launched on March 21, 2006, when Jack dorsey (co-founder and still today CEO of the company) published the following message.

Back then, there was no Larry bird – the company’s icon – and the corporate color was green. Nor had the hashtags emerged, which came later and because a user -Chris Messina- created them to order the conversation that took place around a computer event. Neither was the possibility of retweeting and, of course, messages from 280 characters or in the possibility of broadcasting live video through the service.

During the three decades of history of Twitter, the company has seen other competitors emerge -Instagram or more recently TikTok among them- and has experienced significant growth and also an iron stagnation between the years 2015 and 2016.

Jack dorsey, the brain behind Twitter, was born on November 19, 1976 in St. Louis, a city of about 320,000 inhabitants located in Missouri, along the Mississippi River.

Jack Dorsey, CEO and one of the co-founders of Twitter. (Reuters)

He did not finish his university studies. In 2000 it was already installed in Oakland, California. and there he began to think about how to improve a web service called LiveJournal to make it faster and in real time.

She started working at a podcasting company, Odeo, which was interested in short message service. There he met those who were to be his fellow co-founders of Twitter: Noah glass, Biz stone Y Evan williams.

Odeo was going to disappear in 2006 and Dorsey He decided to re-launch his idea of ​​online messaging. Dorsey and Biz Stone saw that SMS texts fit the idea of ​​status messages and created a prototype of Twitter in just two weeks. The idea attracted many Odeo users and so did Evan Williams investment.

The project had several names (Twiiit, Twich, Stat.us), although Noah Glass finally chose ‘Twttr’, which mimicked a bird’s chirp. The name is due to the fact that at that time there was a general tendency for startups – it persists today – to drop vowels in their name (Flickr, Tumblr, Scribd …).

The first tweet in the platform’s history was written Jack dorsey on March 21, 2006 and it said “Just setting up my twttr”.

The initial limit of 140 characters in tweets that has so characterized Twitter it was a lack rather than a decision: being an SMS-based platform, 140 spaces was the standard limit that mobile phone operators established in the SMS protocol.

Dorsey He was CEO until 2008, the year in which he left office to return in 2011 as CEO, at which point he wanted to prioritize improving uptime over even generating revenue.

Most of his fortune comes from his shareholding in Twitter and the eCommerce platform Square, of which he is also a co-founder and CEO.

The first hashtag tweet was published on August 23, 2007.

August 23, 2007 was the day the hashtag, the popular label that, preceded by the pound symbol, serves to order the conversation in Twitter and on many social networks.

Since then, every August 23 the #HashtagDay is celebrated and we have to thank Chris Messina, who invented this grouper with the aim of having a thematic order. He first wrote his theory on a blog and on that day he wrote the founding tweet: “How do you feel about using # ~ for groups?”

The responses were mostly satisfactory, although in Twitter they told him that the hashtag it was very complicated and that people would never use it. Anyway, Messina persuaded them even personally, and at last the idea was adopted.

The #FollowFriday also emerged at the initiative of a Twitter user, in 2009.

On January 16, 2009, a trend widely used in the first years of Twitter: the #FollowFriday it was a collaborative way to help increase the number of followers on accounts that were quoted with a tweet with the hashtag #FF. The first to do so was Micah Baldwin, a renowned tweeter star.

In 2014, Twitter introduced the emojis in the web version and in this way allowed the visibility on all its platforms of this very particular way of enriching the texts, since at first it was only possible to use and view them in mobile applications.

Since January 2016 it enabled live video transmissions through the Periscope platform, which was maintained until the end of 2020 when Twitter introduced the native option to cast from mobile devices.

Benedict XVI, the first Pope to send a tweet, in 2012. / REUTERS

In September 2017, the last great innovation in Twitter, when it was allowed to double the number of characters in the writing of a tweet, which went from 140 to 280, in order to silence complaints about the shortage of text to dump an idea.

That same year, but in December, it also introduced the Threads, which promote the development of long texts broken down into several tweets that appear together.

