The platform Blueskypromoted by the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has started accepting users after some time in closed beta. This decentralized alternative to Twitter has opted for an invitation system to control the number of users.

Bluesky is a Mastodon-like federated pp that comes with a nearly identical design to Twitter and uses the ‘Authenticated Transfer (AT) Protocol’.

With an easily recognizable interface, Bluesky has sections such as the main tab, where you can see the messages of the people followed and the trends; a search section, a notifications tab and another for the profile and settings.

Also, Bluesky is now available for both iOS and Android, and signing up will create a user at @username.bluesky.social by default. This decentralized social network promises to be a major competition for Twitter in the near future.

Join Jack Dorsey’s new decentralized social network!

Why Bluesky can be the social network of the future?

Bluesky represents a big step towards the decentralization of social networks, something that has been a recurring theme in recent years.

Most of today’s social media platforms are centralized, which means that all content and user data is controlled by a single entity, which can result in privacy and censorship issues.

On the other hand, decentralized social networks such as Bluesky allow users to have greater control over their information and personal data, which is achieved through the use of technologies such as blockchain or authenticated transfer protocols.

Also, being a federated network, Bluesky allows users to connect with other users from different instances without losing their identity on the network.

This means that the network does not have a single point of failure and is not controlled by a single entity, which reduces the possibility of censorship or data manipulation.

In short, Bluesky represents an interesting alternative to existing centralized social networks and a new way of thinking about privacy and user data control.

This new platform is likely to arouse the interest of many users who are looking for a more secure and reliable alternative in the future.