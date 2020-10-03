On Friday, Twitter made a big statement after the US President and his wife were found positive in the Corona investigation. He has said that the tweets wishing Donald Trump’s death are a violation of his policies. And maybe its result can be revealed in the case of suspension of user accounts.

US President Donald Trump has been at the center of criticism since the beginning about the modalities of the Corona epidemic. After confirming the infection on Friday, the social media user took out his anger on taking the severity of the epidemic lightly. Users expressed their different comments about their health. Some people wished to worsen his health, while some users hoped that he would die from infection.

After the matter came up, Twitter said that all the tweets wishing her death would be deleted. He has cited the rules of his company in this regard. Twitter said, “All such tweets violate Twitter’s ‘abusive behavior policy’ and may be suspended for such user accounts for violation of rules.”

tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against * anyone * are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension. https://t.co/lQ8wWGL2y0 https://t.co/P2vGfUeUQf – Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 2, 2020

Twitter said to remove content from the platform

A Twitter spokesperson told the Guardian newspaper that its policy was applicable to all users, including Trump, since April. After the announcement of Twitter, many Twitter users, especially neglected communities, came forward to register their complaints. He said that he is constantly abused on the platform of twitter. They even get death threats in the week or daily. The company denied the allegations following a complaint from a social media user. He cleared the illusion that such malicious content would not be tolerated against anyone. Twitter said, “Tweets wishing someone death or causing harm will not be allowed. And it will need to be removed.

