Functionality will cost $11 for iOS users and $8 for Android and web subscribers

Twitter will launch a new version of the subscription service “Twitter Blue” on Monday (12.Dec.2022).

The company said the fee for those who sign up via the Web will be $8 a month. As for subscriptions through iOS – the iPhone operating system – it will cost US$ 11 per month.

The features made available by the subscription service will be: the possibility of editing publications on the platform, uploading videos in 1080p and having an account verification with a blue checkmark.

According to the publication, companies will receive a gold mark and government and multilateral accounts will be gray. In addition, subscribers will be able to change their identifier, display name or profile picture, upon platform review.

the functionality it was launched initially on November 5, 2022. However, on November 11 was suspended after fake accounts were verified by the platform.